Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $12.40 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 125,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.0% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 648.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $261,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,787.20. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $314,231.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 44,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,012. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 176,150 shares of company stock worth $27,072,531 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.30.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.20.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 25.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

