JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Price

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price.

LW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $48.00 target price on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Shares of LW stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $68.61.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 27.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 79,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 367,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 29.2% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world’s largest producers of frozen potato products.

