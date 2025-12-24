Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 517,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 100,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Prosper Gold Stock Up 28.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Lander Energy Corporation and changed its name to Prosper Gold Corp. in April 2012. Prosper Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

