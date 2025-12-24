Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II $NETD Stake Decreased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,944 shares during the quarter. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II accounts for 3.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 6.18% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETD. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $2,775,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 184.8% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,542,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after buying an additional 1,000,573 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 100.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 116,901.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 98,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,016,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.95 million, a PE ratio of -1,152,000.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II ( NASDAQ:NETD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Nabors Industries Ltd., a leading provider of drilling and technology services to the oil and gas industry. NETD was formed to identify, acquire and operate one or more businesses or assets that advance the global energy transition. The company’s mandate includes seeking targets that are positioned to deliver cleaner energy solutions, reduced carbon emissions and enhanced operational efficiencies across the energy value chain.

NETD intends to focus on sectors such as renewable power generation, electric vehicle infrastructure, hydrogen production and storage, carbon capture and utilization, and other technologies that contribute to decarbonization.

