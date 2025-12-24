PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.21% of PTC worth $50,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,748,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,838,000 after buying an additional 416,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,861,000 after buying an additional 205,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,438,000 after acquiring an additional 265,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,715,000 after acquiring an additional 370,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,517,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,134,000 after acquiring an additional 327,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $175.82 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.50.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PTC had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 27.05%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.92.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,106,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,958.19. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $8,707,383.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,512.04. The trade was a 80.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,277 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,076 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

