Head-To-Head Review: Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Indivior shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Indivior has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Indivior and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indivior N/A N/A N/A Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indivior $791.00 million 3.81 $205.00 million $1.05 20.81 Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 0.00 -$14.54 million ($0.60) N/A

This table compares Indivior and Antibe Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than Antibe Therapeutics. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indivior, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Indivior beats Antibe Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

