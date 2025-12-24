Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.18, for a total value of $31,889.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,096,063.30. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $6,609,091. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JLL opened at $342.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.60. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $342.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.49%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

