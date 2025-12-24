Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,844 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $721,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 39,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $10,059,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $460.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.68.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 31.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total transaction of $6,384,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,202,600. The trade was a 27.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 63,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.20, for a total value of $28,650,425.20. Following the sale, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,479.20. This trade represents a 72.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 151,073 shares of company stock valued at $67,326,816 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $564.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.