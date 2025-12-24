Head to Head Survey: Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) versus Insynergy Products (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Insynergy Products (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) and Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Insynergy Products and Reynolds Consumer Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insynergy Products 7.34% 10.64% 5.66% Reynolds Consumer Products 8.20% 15.88% 7.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Insynergy Products and Reynolds Consumer Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insynergy Products 0 0 0 0 0.00 Reynolds Consumer Products 0 7 2 1 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.55%. Given Reynolds Consumer Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reynolds Consumer Products is more favorable than Insynergy Products.

26.8% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Insynergy Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insynergy Products and Reynolds Consumer Products”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insynergy Products $58.67 million 0.49 -$17.65 million $0.01 3.70 Reynolds Consumer Products $3.70 billion 1.32 $352.00 million $1.46 15.86

Reynolds Consumer Products has higher revenue and earnings than Insynergy Products. Insynergy Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reynolds Consumer Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insynergy Products has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reynolds Consumer Products has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reynolds Consumer Products beats Insynergy Products on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insynergy Products

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally. The Hefty Waste & Storage segment offers trash bags under the Hefty Ultra Strong and Hefty Strong brands; and food storage bags under the Hefty and Baggies brands. This segment also provides a suite of products, including compostable bags, bags made from recycled materials, and the orange bags. The Hefty Tableware segment offers disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups, and cutlery under the Hefty brand. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers, and plastic wrap categories. It offers both branded and store brand products to grocery stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, discount chains, dollar stores, drug stores, home improvement stores, military outlets, and eCommerce retailers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

