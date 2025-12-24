Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,389,990 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,389,990 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.0% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $666,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15,250.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.6% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.10. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

