Plancorp LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Plancorp LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,887 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $2,266,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.27.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.
