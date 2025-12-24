Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $58,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.80.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $274.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

