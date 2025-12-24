NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Position Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,548 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $72,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Veltria Advisors Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veltria Advisors Corp. now owns 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,322 shares of company stock valued at $13,148,943. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

