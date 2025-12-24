Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,300 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Trip.com Group worth $98,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 14,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 140.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.