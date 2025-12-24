Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557,394 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 1.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $117,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,857 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 6,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $577,476.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,389.26. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,260. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 20,498 shares of company stock worth $1,810,068 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Bank of America lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Akamai Technologies to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.72.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

