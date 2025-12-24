Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $482.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.24. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 price target (up from $465.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

