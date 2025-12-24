Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,701 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,661 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.32% of Autodesk worth $214,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Arete Research upped their price objective on Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.67 and a 52-week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

