WealthNavi Inc. Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

WealthNavi Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,285 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $80,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.09 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

