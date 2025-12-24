Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 4.99%.The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Dbs Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Starbucks to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.