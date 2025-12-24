Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $2,465,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 33,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 606,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,344,730.75. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,728.50. This trade represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Quanta Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $495.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $428.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.10.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $435.52 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $473.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

