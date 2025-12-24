Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 744.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,541 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $48,761,477.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $6,549,893.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,150.40. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,686,763 shares of company stock worth $475,848,059. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $152.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.30.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $120.24 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.53 and a 200-day moving average of $114.79.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

