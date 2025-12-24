Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.05.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

