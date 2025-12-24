Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 11,827 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,827 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Mondelez International by 966.7% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.01. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

