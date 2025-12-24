Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives $42.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.3333.

A number of analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Barclays downgraded Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens cut Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $517.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $20,090,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 396,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,481,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,301,000 after acquiring an additional 980,369 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a regional commercial bank that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the bank provides deposit accounts, treasury management solutions, commercial and industrial lending, equipment finance, residential and consumer mortgages, and wealth management services. Cadence Bank serves a mix of small and mid-size companies as well as retail customers in its core markets.

The institution traces its heritage to Cadence Bancorporation, which was established in 1987 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

