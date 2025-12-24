Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.5625.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SEB Equity Research set a $45.50 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Valaris from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Clarkson Capital downgraded Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Get Valaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAL

Valaris Stock Performance

NYSE:VAL opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. Valaris has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.65. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.51%.The firm had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Valaris by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,655,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,950,000 after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,028,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,699,000 after acquiring an additional 229,956 shares during the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 32.0% during the second quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,883,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,326,000 after purchasing an additional 456,213 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth $77,675,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh?environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.