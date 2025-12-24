Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

REPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $762.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $65,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,133.50. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kapil Dhingra sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $32,957.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $257,607. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1,296.2% in the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 2,621,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 2,433,292 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its position in Replimune Group by 550.3% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,750,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,205 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,448 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Replimune Group by 13,597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,546,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing next?generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

Featured Articles

