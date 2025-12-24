Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.96 and last traded at $68.70, with a volume of 38803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBUS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,010,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,263,000 after buying an additional 4,487,218 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4,866.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,150,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,183 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,553,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,477,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,040,000 after acquiring an additional 986,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,814,000 after purchasing an additional 757,506 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

