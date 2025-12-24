Contrasting 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 10x Genomics and iRhythm Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $610.78 million 3.42 -$182.63 million ($0.62) -26.61 iRhythm Technologies $591.84 million 9.71 -$113.29 million ($1.61) -110.84

Analyst Ratings

iRhythm Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 10x Genomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 10x Genomics and iRhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 3 9 4 0 2.06 iRhythm Technologies 1 2 11 1 2.80

10x Genomics currently has a consensus price target of $15.81, indicating a potential downside of 4.20%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $206.43, indicating a potential upside of 15.68%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Volatility & Risk

10x Genomics has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -11.89% -11.50% -8.93% iRhythm Technologies -7.32% -41.86% -4.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of 10x Genomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats 10x Genomics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity and networks on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell gene expression flex; single cell immune profiling used to study the immune system; single cell Assay for Transposase Accessible Chromati (ATAC) solution to understand the epigenetic state; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression which enables simultaneous interrogation of both the RNA and chromatin accessibility, using ATAC in a single cell. The company also provides Visium platform which enables researchers to understand the spatial positions of biological analytes within tissues at high resolution; and Xenium platform for in situ analysis. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services. The company also provides the Zio Monitor System, a prescription-only, remote electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring system that consists of a patch ECG monitor that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the Zio ECG Utilization Software System, which supports the capture and analysis of ECG data recorded by the Zio Monitor patch at the end of the wear period, including specific arrhythmia events detected by the ZEUS System; the Zio XT System is the previous generation of the Zio Monitor System and is a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that consists of the Zio XT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days; and the Zio AT system, a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that similarly consists of the Zio AT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the ZEUS System, but which also incorporates the Zio AT wireless gateway that provides connectivity between the Zio AT patch and the ZEUS System during the patient wear period. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verity Ireland Limited to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

