Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,889.00 and last traded at $1,850.01, with a volume of 671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,830.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRFHF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,690.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,731.64.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $52.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $41.00 by $11.04. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. will post 166.85 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) is a Toronto-based financial holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products, operates specialty and run-off reinsurance businesses, and manages a diversified investment portfolio largely funded by insurance float. Fairfax conducts its insurance operations through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies that provide local underwriting and claims services across multiple markets.

On the insurance side, Fairfax writes a mix of short-tail and long-tail coverages across specialty lines, commercial casualty, property and other niche markets, while its reinsurance activities include treaty and facultative solutions for cedants and intermediaries.

