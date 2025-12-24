Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,889.00 and last traded at $1,850.01, with a volume of 671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,830.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRFHF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRFHF
Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.6%
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $52.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $41.00 by $11.04. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. will post 166.85 EPS for the current year.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) is a Toronto-based financial holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products, operates specialty and run-off reinsurance businesses, and manages a diversified investment portfolio largely funded by insurance float. Fairfax conducts its insurance operations through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies that provide local underwriting and claims services across multiple markets.
On the insurance side, Fairfax writes a mix of short-tail and long-tail coverages across specialty lines, commercial casualty, property and other niche markets, while its reinsurance activities include treaty and facultative solutions for cedants and intermediaries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- The gift that keeps giving (just $1 today)
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Trump Did WHAT??
- Trump’s “real estate deal for America” explained
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.