Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.34 and last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 497455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gold Fields from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 47.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 672.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $42,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg?based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open?pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

