Analyzing Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) & Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM)

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) and Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Royalty and Namib Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $14.46 million 57.35 -$26.76 million ($0.04) -105.00 Namib Minerals N/A N/A -$20.75 million ($1.27) -0.82

Risk & Volatility

Namib Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Royalty. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Namib Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and Namib Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35% Namib Minerals N/A N/A -56.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gold Royalty and Namib Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 1 7 0 2.88 Namib Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00

Gold Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than Namib Minerals.

Summary

Gold Royalty beats Namib Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Namib Minerals

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

