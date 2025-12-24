Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.92 and last traded at $185.0270, with a volume of 45913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

Five Below Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.69.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider George Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,675.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,128.17. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maureen Marie Gellerman sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $94,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,983.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $6,229,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Five Below by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Further Reading

