Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $46.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,253,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,312,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,271 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,404 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,915,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,086,135.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,698,000 after buying an additional 864,643 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3223 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

