Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC is Symmetry Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,339 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $42,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,628,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Burk Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,463,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,012,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 35.0%

BATS DFIC opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.