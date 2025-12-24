The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stock Position Lessened by James Hambro & Partners LLP

James Hambro & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 31,787 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 3.8% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP owned 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $108,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 138,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in TJX Companies by 129.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 269,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,319,000 after acquiring an additional 152,453 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $155.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.92. The company has a market cap of $173.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $172.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

