Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,307,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,743,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 116.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 841,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,793,000 after purchasing an additional 452,822 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 54.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,195,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,784,000 after buying an additional 422,039 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,202,016,000 after buying an additional 384,479 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.00.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:MSI opened at $378.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 118.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

