Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 257,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after acquiring an additional 200,998 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,144,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 142,854 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 862,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,251,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.48. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.74 and a 1-year high of $99.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.91%.The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $32,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 74,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,627.68. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $146,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,490.55. This represents a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,001 shares of company stock worth $2,446,934 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

