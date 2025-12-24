Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Shares in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Iridium Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 527.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRDM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,127,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,531,239.27. This represents a 1.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $524,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 297,363 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,878.87. The trade was a 11.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,967 shares of company stock valued at $557,406 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company’s unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium’s core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

