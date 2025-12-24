Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,450,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,743 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,583,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. This trade represents a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $1,427,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $732,547.07. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 450,182 shares of company stock worth $28,994,291 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GM stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.



