TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a 17.6% increase from TrueShares Active Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of ERNZ opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

About TrueShares Active Yield ETF

The TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to outperform the broader market by investing in a portfolio of 50-150 income-generating securities derived from quantitative and qualitative analysis. ERNZ was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Truemark Group.

