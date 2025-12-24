Cultivar ETF (BATS:CVAR) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.43

Cultivar ETF (BATS:CVAR – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4333 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

Cultivar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CVAR opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.82. Cultivar ETF has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53.

About Cultivar ETF

See Also

The Cultivar ETF (CVAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that combines top-down and bottom-up analysis to select undervalued, US-listed stocks from a broad spectrum of industries and market-caps. CVAR was launched on Dec 22, 2021 and is managed by Cultivar.

