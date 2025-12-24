Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

Alerus Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Alerus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.70. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 13.45%.The business had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALRS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The firm provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, lending solutions and treasury management services for individuals, small businesses and larger corporate clients. Through its community banking network, Alerus emphasizes local decision-making and personalized service to meet the needs of its varied client base.

In addition to traditional banking offerings, Alerus operates a national mortgage origination and servicing platform that delivers home purchase and refinance loans.

