Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 17,307 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,067 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,307 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 278,069 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $510,275.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,848,038.28. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $15,969,075.77. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,169 shares of company stock worth $27,378,636. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. HSBC downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Roth Capital lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2%

Electronic Arts stock opened at $204.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $204.64.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

