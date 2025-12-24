Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 28.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 517,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 100,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Lander Energy Corporation and changed its name to Prosper Gold Corp. in April 2012. Prosper Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

