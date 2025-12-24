Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 13,297 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 416.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Orcam Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $832.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

