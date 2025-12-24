Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTDOY. Wolfe Research cut Nintendo from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Nintendo had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 21.10%.The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 127,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 16.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the third quarter valued at $1,052,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo’s business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

