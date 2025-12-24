Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,062 Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares $QQQU

Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQU. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares by 32.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QQQU opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $5.3084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $21.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.5%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares (QQQU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Front of the Q index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of the seven largest NASDAQ-listed companies. QQQU was launched on Mar 7, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.