Level Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Level Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.9686 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 24.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

