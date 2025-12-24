Level Financial Advisors Purchases 42,356 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Level Financial Advisors raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,356 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,290,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,697,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,618 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $11,360,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 188.6% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,258,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,677,000 after purchasing an additional 324,375 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

