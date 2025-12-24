Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity by 50,220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,268,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $676,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,925 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Acuity by 13.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,249,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,895,000 after purchasing an additional 151,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Acuity by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,759,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity by 34.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 613,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,910,000 after buying an additional 157,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Acuity by 64.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,580,000 after buying an additional 224,469 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.11, for a total value of $1,638,978.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,106.16. This represents a 42.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Price Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $371.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.95. Acuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $379.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.25.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.36. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.17.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc (NYSE: AYI) is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company’s core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands’ portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

